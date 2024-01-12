News & Insights

Markets
HI

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIVB

January 12, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), which makes up 0.02% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,447 worth of HI, making it the #335 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HI:

HI — last trade: $45.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/30/2023 Helen W. Cornell Director 6,491 $38.43 $249,423
12/07/2023 Kimberly K. Ryan President & CEO 3,156 $39.54 $124,788
12/07/2023 Robert M. Vanhimbergen Sr. VP, CFO 1,255 $39.74 $49,880
12/12/2023 Daniel C. Hillenbrand Director 2,448 $40.62 $99,438

And Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), the #348 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $66,230 worth of FLO, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLO is detailed in the table below:

FLO — last trade: $22.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/18/2023 Ryals McMullian Chairman and CEO 9,100 $21.99 $200,153
12/19/2023 Stephanie B. Tillman Chief Legal Counsel 700 $22.37 $15,659
12/20/2023 R. Steve Kinsey Chief Financial Officer & CAO 1,780 $22.46 $39,982

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Ken Griffin Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MITO
 Funds Holding PRIF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HI
FLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.