Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIVB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), which makes up 0.02% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,447 worth of HI, making it the #335 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HI:
HI — last trade: $45.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/30/2023
|Helen W. Cornell
|Director
|6,491
|$38.43
|$249,423
|12/07/2023
|Kimberly K. Ryan
|President & CEO
|3,156
|$39.54
|$124,788
|12/07/2023
|Robert M. Vanhimbergen
|Sr. VP, CFO
|1,255
|$39.74
|$49,880
|12/12/2023
|Daniel C. Hillenbrand
|Director
|2,448
|$40.62
|$99,438
And Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), the #348 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $66,230 worth of FLO, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLO is detailed in the table below:
FLO — last trade: $22.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/18/2023
|Ryals McMullian
|Chairman and CEO
|9,100
|$21.99
|$200,153
|12/19/2023
|Stephanie B. Tillman
|Chief Legal Counsel
|700
|$22.37
|$15,659
|12/20/2023
|R. Steve Kinsey
|Chief Financial Officer & CAO
|1,780
|$22.46
|$39,982
