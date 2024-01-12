Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIVB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), which makes up 0.02% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,447 worth of HI, making it the #335 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HI:

HI — last trade: $45.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/30/2023 Helen W. Cornell Director 6,491 $38.43 $249,423 12/07/2023 Kimberly K. Ryan President & CEO 3,156 $39.54 $124,788 12/07/2023 Robert M. Vanhimbergen Sr. VP, CFO 1,255 $39.74 $49,880 12/12/2023 Daniel C. Hillenbrand Director 2,448 $40.62 $99,438

And Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), the #348 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $66,230 worth of FLO, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLO is detailed in the table below:

FLO — last trade: $22.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/18/2023 Ryals McMullian Chairman and CEO 9,100 $21.99 $200,153 12/19/2023 Stephanie B. Tillman Chief Legal Counsel 700 $22.37 $15,659 12/20/2023 R. Steve Kinsey Chief Financial Officer & CAO 1,780 $22.46 $39,982

