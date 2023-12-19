Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIVB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), which makes up 0.88% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,461,395 worth of MO, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MO:

MO — last trade: $42.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2023 Robert Matthews Davis Director 1,200 $40.50 $48,599 11/06/2023 Ian L.T. Clarke Director 1,100 $40.57 $44,625

And Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), the #167 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $269,745 worth of KDP, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KDP is detailed in the table below:

KDP — last trade: $32.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/03/2023 Karin Rotem-wildeman Chief R&D Officer 53,837 $34.30 $1,846,342 10/27/2023 Karin Rotem-wildeman Chief R&D Officer 7,050 $29.95 $211,148 11/08/2023 Timothy P. Cofer Chief Operating Officer 100,000 $31.17 $3,117,400 12/12/2023 Monique Oxender Chief Corp. Affairs Officer 6,000 $32.72 $196,320

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding TECZ

 CPER Options Chain

 NBTB market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.