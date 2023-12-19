News & Insights

Markets
MO

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIVB

December 19, 2023 — 09:42 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), which makes up 0.88% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,461,395 worth of MO, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MO:

MO — last trade: $42.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/06/2023 Robert Matthews Davis Director 1,200 $40.50 $48,599
11/06/2023 Ian L.T. Clarke Director 1,100 $40.57 $44,625

And Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), the #167 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $269,745 worth of KDP, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KDP is detailed in the table below:

KDP — last trade: $32.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/03/2023 Karin Rotem-wildeman Chief R&D Officer 53,837 $34.30 $1,846,342
10/27/2023 Karin Rotem-wildeman Chief R&D Officer 7,050 $29.95 $211,148
11/08/2023 Timothy P. Cofer Chief Operating Officer 100,000 $31.17 $3,117,400
12/12/2023 Monique Oxender Chief Corp. Affairs Officer 6,000 $32.72 $196,320

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding TECZ
 CPER Options Chain
 NBTB market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MO
KDP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.