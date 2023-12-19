Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIVB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), which makes up 0.88% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,461,395 worth of MO, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MO:
MO — last trade: $42.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2023
|Robert Matthews Davis
|Director
|1,200
|$40.50
|$48,599
|11/06/2023
|Ian L.T. Clarke
|Director
|1,100
|$40.57
|$44,625
And Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), the #167 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $269,745 worth of KDP, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KDP is detailed in the table below:
KDP — last trade: $32.40 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/03/2023
|Karin Rotem-wildeman
|Chief R&D Officer
|53,837
|$34.30
|$1,846,342
|10/27/2023
|Karin Rotem-wildeman
|Chief R&D Officer
|7,050
|$29.95
|$211,148
|11/08/2023
|Timothy P. Cofer
|Chief Operating Officer
|100,000
|$31.17
|$3,117,400
|12/12/2023
|Monique Oxender
|Chief Corp. Affairs Officer
|6,000
|$32.72
|$196,320
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding TECZ
CPER Options Chain
NBTB market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.