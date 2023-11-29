Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIVB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), which makes up 0.19% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $490,415 worth of OKE, making it the #112 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OKE:

OKE — last trade: $66.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/28/2023 Brian L. Derksen Director 4,900 $59.59 $291,989 06/29/2023 Pierce Norton President & CEO 24,607 $60.96 $1,500,018

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), the #143 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $339,052 worth of DKS, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKS is detailed in the table below:

DKS — last trade: $124.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/24/2023 Sandeep Mathrani Director 1,300 $113.54 $147,602 09/07/2023 William J. Colombo Director 2,200 $110.00 $241,999

