Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIVB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), which makes up 0.19% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $490,415 worth of OKE, making it the #112 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OKE:
OKE — last trade: $66.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/28/2023
|Brian L. Derksen
|Director
|4,900
|$59.59
|$291,989
|06/29/2023
|Pierce Norton
|President & CEO
|24,607
|$60.96
|$1,500,018
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), the #143 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $339,052 worth of DKS, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKS is detailed in the table below:
DKS — last trade: $124.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/24/2023
|Sandeep Mathrani
|Director
|1,300
|$113.54
|$147,602
|09/07/2023
|William J. Colombo
|Director
|2,200
|$110.00
|$241,999
