Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DHS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), which makes up 0.14% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,327,638 worth of SKT, making it the #110 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SKT:
SKT — last trade: $15.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/21/2019
|David Henry
|Director
|10,000
|$14.41
|$144,090
|08/19/2019
|Thomas Reddin
|Director
|7,000
|$14.62
|$102,340
|08/20/2019
|Steven B. Tanger
|CEO
|10,000
|$14.48
|$144,760
And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), the #133 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,052,835 worth of GES, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GES is detailed in the table below:
GES — last trade: $18.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/21/2019
|David Henry
|Director
|10,000
|$14.41
|$144,090
|06/13/2019
|Carlos Alberini
|CEO and Director
|347,353
|$14.32
|$4,974,579
|08/19/2019
|Thomas Reddin
|Director
|7,000
|$14.62
|$102,340
|06/12/2019
|Gianluca Bolla
|Director
|10,000
|$14.73
|$147,300
|08/20/2019
|Steven B. Tanger
|CEO
|10,000
|$14.48
|$144,760
