Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DHS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), which makes up 0.14% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,327,638 worth of SKT, making it the #110 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SKT:

SKT — last trade: $15.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/21/2019 David Henry Director 10,000 $14.41 $144,090 08/19/2019 Thomas Reddin Director 7,000 $14.62 $102,340 08/20/2019 Steven B. Tanger CEO 10,000 $14.48 $144,760

And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), the #133 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,052,835 worth of GES, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GES is detailed in the table below:

GES — last trade: $18.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/13/2019 Carlos Alberini CEO and Director 347,353 $14.32 $4,974,579 06/12/2019 Gianluca Bolla Director 10,000 $14.73 $147,300

