Markets
SKT

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DHS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), which makes up 0.14% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,327,638 worth of SKT, making it the #110 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SKT:

SKT — last trade: $15.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/21/2019 David Henry Director 10,000 $14.41 $144,090
08/19/2019 Thomas Reddin Director 7,000 $14.62 $102,340
08/20/2019 Steven B. Tanger CEO 10,000 $14.48 $144,760

And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), the #133 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,052,835 worth of GES, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GES is detailed in the table below:

GES — last trade: $18.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/21/2019 David Henry Director 10,000 $14.41 $144,090 06/13/2019 Carlos Alberini CEO and Director 347,353 $14.32 $4,974,579
08/19/2019 Thomas Reddin Director 7,000 $14.62 $102,340 06/12/2019 Gianluca Bolla Director 10,000 $14.73 $147,300
08/20/2019 Steven B. Tanger CEO 10,000 $14.48 $144,760

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SKT GES

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular