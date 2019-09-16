Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DHS

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), which makes up 0.94% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,137,382 worth of F, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at F:

F — last trade: $9.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/10/2019 John C. Lechleiter Director 10,000 $10.32 $103,200 05/23/2019 John L. Thornton Director 10,200 $9.81 $100,038 07/29/2019 John C. Lechleiter Director 10,000 $9.60 $95,950 08/01/2019 William Clay Ford Jr. Exec. Chairman and Chairman 840,962 $9.51 $7,995,783

And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), the #28 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,760,392 worth of KMI, which represents approximately 0.80% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMI is detailed in the table below:

KMI — last trade: $20.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/10/2019 John C. Lechleiter Director 10,000 $10.32 $103,200 03/25/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 44,100 $19.75 $870,900 05/23/2019 John L. Thornton Director 10,200 $9.81 $100,038 03/28/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 175,000 $19.74 $3,455,200 07/29/2019 John C. Lechleiter Director 10,000 $9.60 $95,950 04/09/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 175,000 $19.74 $3,454,850 08/01/2019 William Clay Ford Jr. Exec. Chairman and Chairman 840,962 $9.51 $7,995,783 04/11/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 200 $19.75 $3,950 04/15/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 175,000 $19.75 $3,456,250 04/16/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 152,639 $19.75 $3,014,300 04/17/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 175,000 $19.75 $3,456,040 04/18/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 175,000 $19.64 $3,437,035 04/23/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 29,622 $19.90 $589,475 04/29/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 200,000 $19.89 $3,977,900 05/02/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 400,000 $19.53 $7,812,120 05/06/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 200,000 $19.47 $3,894,020 05/10/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 177,542 $19.43 $3,449,091 05/13/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.53 $5,858,610 05/29/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.68 $5,903,910 08/23/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 400,000 $19.95 $7,979,760 08/23/2019 Deborah Macdonald Director 5,000 $19.91 $99,550 08/26/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.76 $5,927,460

