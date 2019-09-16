Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DHS

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), which makes up 0.94% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,137,382 worth of F, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at F:
F — last trade: $9.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/10/2019
|John C. Lechleiter
|Director
|10,000
|$10.32
|$103,200
|05/23/2019
|John L. Thornton
|Director
|10,200
|$9.81
|$100,038
|07/29/2019
|John C. Lechleiter
|Director
|10,000
|$9.60
|$95,950
|08/01/2019
|William Clay Ford Jr.
|Exec. Chairman and Chairman
|840,962
|$9.51
|$7,995,783
And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), the #28 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,760,392 worth of KMI, which represents approximately 0.80% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMI is detailed in the table below:
KMI — last trade: $20.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|04/11/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|200
|$19.75
|$3,950
|04/15/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|175,000
|$19.75
|$3,456,250
|04/16/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|152,639
|$19.75
|$3,014,300
|04/17/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|175,000
|$19.75
|$3,456,040
|04/18/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|175,000
|$19.64
|$3,437,035
|04/23/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|29,622
|$19.90
|$589,475
|04/29/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|200,000
|$19.89
|$3,977,900
|05/02/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|400,000
|$19.53
|$7,812,120
|05/06/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|200,000
|$19.47
|$3,894,020
|05/10/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|177,542
|$19.43
|$3,449,091
|05/13/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.53
|$5,858,610
|05/29/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.68
|$5,903,910
|08/23/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|400,000
|$19.95
|$7,979,760
|08/23/2019
|Deborah Macdonald
|Director
|5,000
|$19.91
|$99,550
|08/26/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.76
|$5,927,460
