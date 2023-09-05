Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DHS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), which makes up 1.15% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,700,882 worth of DVN, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DVN:

DVN — last trade: $52.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2023 Clay M. Gaspar EVP and COO 20,000 $49.98 $999,600 03/14/2023 Richard E. Muncrief President and CEO 7,500 $50.30 $377,250

And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), the #53 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,154,014 worth of FITB, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FITB is detailed in the table below:

FITB — last trade: $27.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Gary R. Heminger Director 47,500 $26.82 $1,274,092 05/03/2023 Evan Bayh Director 5,000 $24.82 $124,100

