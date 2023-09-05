Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DHS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), which makes up 1.15% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,700,882 worth of DVN, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DVN:
DVN — last trade: $52.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|Clay M. Gaspar
|EVP and COO
|20,000
|$49.98
|$999,600
|03/14/2023
|Richard E. Muncrief
|President and CEO
|7,500
|$50.30
|$377,250
And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), the #53 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,154,014 worth of FITB, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FITB is detailed in the table below:
FITB — last trade: $27.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Gary R. Heminger
|Director
|47,500
|$26.82
|$1,274,092
|05/03/2023
|Evan Bayh
|Director
|5,000
|$24.82
|$124,100
