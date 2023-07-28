News & Insights

Markets
DVN

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DHS

July 28, 2023 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), which makes up 1.11% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,077,847 worth of DVN, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DVN:

DVN — last trade: $52.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/17/2023 John E. Bethancourt Director 4,706 $53.05 $249,663
02/17/2023 Richard E. Muncrief President and CEO 10,000 $53.28 $532,800
02/22/2023 Richard E. Muncrief President and CEO 5,000 $53.00 $265,000
03/14/2023 Clay M. Gaspar EVP and COO 20,000 $49.98 $999,600
03/14/2023 Richard E. Muncrief President and CEO 7,500 $50.30 $377,250

And Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), the #135 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,450,530 worth of SNV, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SNV is detailed in the table below:

SNV — last trade: $32.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/01/2023 Andrew J. Gregory Jr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $30.33 $60,660
05/04/2023 Kevin S. Blair President and CEO 4,600 $26.30 $120,980
05/04/2023 Diana M. Murphy Director 3,775 $26.44 $99,811
05/05/2023 Shellie Creson EVP and Chief Risk Officer 2,800 $28.33 $79,324
05/05/2023 Daniel Zachary Bishop EVP, Tech., Ops., & Sec. 1,000 $27.96 $27,960
05/05/2023 John H. Irby Director 3,575 $28.20 $100,815

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 ALR Split History
 SABS market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVN
SNV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.