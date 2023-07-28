Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DHS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), which makes up 1.11% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,077,847 worth of DVN, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DVN:

DVN — last trade: $52.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/17/2023 John E. Bethancourt Director 4,706 $53.05 $249,663 02/17/2023 Richard E. Muncrief President and CEO 10,000 $53.28 $532,800 02/22/2023 Richard E. Muncrief President and CEO 5,000 $53.00 $265,000 03/14/2023 Clay M. Gaspar EVP and COO 20,000 $49.98 $999,600 03/14/2023 Richard E. Muncrief President and CEO 7,500 $50.30 $377,250

And Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), the #135 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,450,530 worth of SNV, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SNV is detailed in the table below:

SNV — last trade: $32.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/01/2023 Andrew J. Gregory Jr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $30.33 $60,660 05/04/2023 Kevin S. Blair President and CEO 4,600 $26.30 $120,980 05/04/2023 Diana M. Murphy Director 3,775 $26.44 $99,811 05/05/2023 Shellie Creson EVP and Chief Risk Officer 2,800 $28.33 $79,324 05/05/2023 Daniel Zachary Bishop EVP, Tech., Ops., & Sec. 1,000 $27.96 $27,960 05/05/2023 John H. Irby Director 3,575 $28.20 $100,815

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Cheap Dividend Stocks

 ALR Split History

 SABS market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.