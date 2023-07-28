Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DHS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), which makes up 1.11% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,077,847 worth of DVN, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DVN:
DVN — last trade: $52.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/17/2023
|John E. Bethancourt
|Director
|4,706
|$53.05
|$249,663
|02/17/2023
|Richard E. Muncrief
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$53.28
|$532,800
|02/22/2023
|Richard E. Muncrief
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$53.00
|$265,000
|03/14/2023
|Clay M. Gaspar
|EVP and COO
|20,000
|$49.98
|$999,600
|03/14/2023
|Richard E. Muncrief
|President and CEO
|7,500
|$50.30
|$377,250
And Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), the #135 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,450,530 worth of SNV, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SNV is detailed in the table below:
SNV — last trade: $32.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2023
|Andrew J. Gregory Jr.
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$30.33
|$60,660
|05/04/2023
|Kevin S. Blair
|President and CEO
|4,600
|$26.30
|$120,980
|05/04/2023
|Diana M. Murphy
|Director
|3,775
|$26.44
|$99,811
|05/05/2023
|Shellie Creson
|EVP and Chief Risk Officer
|2,800
|$28.33
|$79,324
|05/05/2023
|Daniel Zachary Bishop
|EVP, Tech., Ops., & Sec.
|1,000
|$27.96
|$27,960
|05/05/2023
|John H. Irby
|Director
|3,575
|$28.20
|$100,815
