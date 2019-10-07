Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRW

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), which makes up 0.26% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,380,993 worth of HSY, making it the #80 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HSY:
HSY — last trade: $157.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/30/2019
|Todd W. Tillemans
|President, U.S.
|2,000
|$129.92
|$259,840
|05/30/2019
|Damien Atkins
|SVP, GC and Secretary
|100
|$130.10
|$13,010
|05/31/2019
|Steven E. Voskuil
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$129.14
|$129,140
