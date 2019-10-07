Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRW

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), which makes up 0.26% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,380,993 worth of HSY, making it the #80 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HSY:

HSY — last trade: $157.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/30/2019 Todd W. Tillemans President, U.S. 2,000 $129.92 $259,840 05/30/2019 Damien Atkins SVP, GC and Secretary 100 $130.10 $13,010 05/31/2019 Steven E. Voskuil SVP, Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $129.14 $129,140

