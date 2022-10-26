Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC), which makes up 0.35% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $676,751 worth of FBNC, making it the #98 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FBNC:

FBNC — last trade: $41.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2022 Carlie C. McLamb Jr. Director 1,238 $35.99 $44,556 06/29/2022 Dexter V. Perry Director 973 $34.78 $33,841 08/16/2022 Carlie C. McLamb Jr. Director 1,039 $37.73 $39,201

And Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), the #122 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $534,418 worth of STC, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STC is detailed in the table below:

STC — last trade: $42.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/29/2022 Frederick H. Eppinger Chief Executive Officer 3,000 $52.00 $156,000 05/12/2022 Steven Mark Lessack Group President 3,600 $55.20 $198,720 06/15/2022 Frederick H. Eppinger Chief Executive Officer 1,500 $48.91 $73,362

