Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC), which makes up 0.35% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $676,751 worth of FBNC, making it the #98 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FBNC:
FBNC — last trade: $41.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/16/2022
|Carlie C. McLamb Jr.
|Director
|1,238
|$35.99
|$44,556
|06/29/2022
|Dexter V. Perry
|Director
|973
|$34.78
|$33,841
|08/16/2022
|Carlie C. McLamb Jr.
|Director
|1,039
|$37.73
|$39,201
And Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), the #122 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $534,418 worth of STC, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STC is detailed in the table below:
STC — last trade: $42.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/29/2022
|Frederick H. Eppinger
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,000
|$52.00
|$156,000
|05/12/2022
|Steven Mark Lessack
|Group President
|3,600
|$55.20
|$198,720
|06/15/2022
|Frederick H. Eppinger
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,500
|$48.91
|$73,362
