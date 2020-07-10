Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), which makes up 0.14% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,462,945 worth of DFS, making it the #133 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DFS:

DFS — last trade: $46.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/27/2020 Roger C. Hochschild CEO and President 15,000 $74.12 $1,111,821 01/27/2020 John Greene EVP & Chief Financial Officer 3,377 $73.84 $249,343 01/27/2020 Wanjiku Juanita Walcott EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC 3,400 $73.95 $251,430 01/27/2020 Carlos Minetti EVP, Pres. - Consumer Banking 3,000 $73.74 $221,206 05/06/2020 Robert Andrew Eichfeld EVP - Chief HR & Admin Officer 12,650 $39.50 $499,675

And Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), the #242 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,748,475 worth of WBS, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WBS is detailed in the table below:

WBS — last trade: $24.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/03/2020 John R. Ciulla President & CEO 2,300 $45.25 $104,075 04/24/2020 William L. Atwell Director 5,000 $23.60 $118,013 04/27/2020 Elizabeth E. Flynn Director 8,000 $26.25 $210,010 04/30/2020 William L. Atwell Director 2,500 $28.57 $71,416 05/13/2020 Harriet Munrett Wolfe EVP - General Counsel 5,000 $21.00 $104,978 05/13/2020 Glenn I. Macinnes EVP-Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $21.34 $106,680 05/14/2020 William L. Atwell Director 2,500 $20.16 $50,400

