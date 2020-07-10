Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), which makes up 0.14% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,462,945 worth of DFS, making it the #133 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DFS:
DFS — last trade: $46.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/27/2020
|Roger C. Hochschild
|CEO and President
|15,000
|$74.12
|$1,111,821
|01/27/2020
|John Greene
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|3,377
|$73.84
|$249,343
|01/27/2020
|Wanjiku Juanita Walcott
|EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC
|3,400
|$73.95
|$251,430
|01/27/2020
|Carlos Minetti
|EVP, Pres. - Consumer Banking
|3,000
|$73.74
|$221,206
|05/06/2020
|Robert Andrew Eichfeld
|EVP - Chief HR & Admin Officer
|12,650
|$39.50
|$499,675
And Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), the #242 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,748,475 worth of WBS, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WBS is detailed in the table below:
WBS — last trade: $24.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/03/2020
|John R. Ciulla
|President & CEO
|2,300
|$45.25
|$104,075
|04/24/2020
|William L. Atwell
|Director
|5,000
|$23.60
|$118,013
|04/27/2020
|Elizabeth E. Flynn
|Director
|8,000
|$26.25
|$210,010
|04/30/2020
|William L. Atwell
|Director
|2,500
|$28.57
|$71,416
|05/13/2020
|Harriet Munrett Wolfe
|EVP - General Counsel
|5,000
|$21.00
|$104,978
|05/13/2020
|Glenn I. Macinnes
|EVP-Chief Financial Officer
|5,000
|$21.34
|$106,680
|05/14/2020
|William L. Atwell
|Director
|2,500
|$20.16
|$50,400
