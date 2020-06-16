Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO

BNK Invest
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), which makes up 0.12% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 12 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,442,304 worth of DRI, making it the #146 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DRI:

DRI — last trade: $76.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/31/2019 Charles M. Sonsteby Director 1,500 $108.74 $163,110
04/23/2020 Matthew R. Broad SVP General Counsel 427 $58.50 $24,980
04/23/2020 Sarah H. King SVP, Chief HR Officer 1,025 $58.50 $59,962
04/23/2020 M. Shan Atkins Director 1,282 $58.50 $74,997
04/23/2020 Richard L. Renninger SVP, Chief Development Officer 2,000 $58.50 $117,000
04/23/2020 Todd Burrowes President, LongHorn Steakhouse 2,564 $58.50 $149,994
04/23/2020 Ricardo Cardenas SVP Chief Financial Officer 2,991 $58.50 $174,974
04/23/2020 Cynthia T. Jamison Director 3,418 $58.50 $199,953
04/23/2020 David C. George EVP & COO 4,273 $58.50 $249,970
04/23/2020 James P. Fogarty Director 4,273 $58.50 $249,970
04/23/2020 Charles M. Sonsteby Director 12,820 $58.50 $749,970
04/23/2020 Timothy J. Wilmott Director 17,094 $58.50 $999,999
04/23/2020 Eugene I. Lee Jr. President and CEO 25,641 $58.50 $1,499,998

And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), the #199 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,003,771 worth of STLD, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STLD is detailed in the table below:

STLD — last trade: $26.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/13/2020 Kenneth W. Cornew Director 6,000 $29.30 $175,809
02/28/2020 Russell B. Rinn Executive Vice President 5,000 $26.30 $131,500
02/28/2020 Glenn Pushis Senior Vice President 18,600 $26.12 $485,896
03/05/2020 Gabriel Shaheen Director 5,000 $25.82 $129,100
03/10/2020 Miguel Alvarez Senior Vice President 9,300 $21.32 $198,276
03/09/2020 Gabriel Shaheen Director 3,500 $23.11 $80,885
03/11/2020 Bradley S. Seaman Director 6,000 $20.85 $125,100

