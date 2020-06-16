Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), which makes up 0.12% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 12 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,442,304 worth of DRI, making it the #146 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DRI:
DRI — last trade: $76.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/31/2019
|Charles M. Sonsteby
|Director
|1,500
|$108.74
|$163,110
|04/23/2020
|Matthew R. Broad
|SVP General Counsel
|427
|$58.50
|$24,980
|04/23/2020
|Sarah H. King
|SVP, Chief HR Officer
|1,025
|$58.50
|$59,962
|04/23/2020
|M. Shan Atkins
|Director
|1,282
|$58.50
|$74,997
|04/23/2020
|Richard L. Renninger
|SVP, Chief Development Officer
|2,000
|$58.50
|$117,000
|04/23/2020
|Todd Burrowes
|President, LongHorn Steakhouse
|2,564
|$58.50
|$149,994
|04/23/2020
|Ricardo Cardenas
|SVP Chief Financial Officer
|2,991
|$58.50
|$174,974
|04/23/2020
|Cynthia T. Jamison
|Director
|3,418
|$58.50
|$199,953
|04/23/2020
|David C. George
|EVP & COO
|4,273
|$58.50
|$249,970
|04/23/2020
|James P. Fogarty
|Director
|4,273
|$58.50
|$249,970
|04/23/2020
|Charles M. Sonsteby
|Director
|12,820
|$58.50
|$749,970
|04/23/2020
|Timothy J. Wilmott
|Director
|17,094
|$58.50
|$999,999
|04/23/2020
|Eugene I. Lee Jr.
|President and CEO
|25,641
|$58.50
|$1,499,998
And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), the #199 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,003,771 worth of STLD, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STLD is detailed in the table below:
STLD — last trade: $26.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/13/2020
|Kenneth W. Cornew
|Director
|6,000
|$29.30
|$175,809
|02/28/2020
|Russell B. Rinn
|Executive Vice President
|5,000
|$26.30
|$131,500
|02/28/2020
|Glenn Pushis
|Senior Vice President
|18,600
|$26.12
|$485,896
|03/05/2020
|Gabriel Shaheen
|Director
|5,000
|$25.82
|$129,100
|03/10/2020
|Miguel Alvarez
|Senior Vice President
|9,300
|$21.32
|$198,276
|03/09/2020
|Gabriel Shaheen
|Director
|3,500
|$23.11
|$80,885
|03/11/2020
|Bradley S. Seaman
|Director
|6,000
|$20.85
|$125,100
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.