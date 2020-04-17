Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), which makes up 0.15% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,177,118 worth of DAL, making it the #121 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAL:
DAL — last trade: $22.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/28/2020
|Michael P. Huerta
|Director
|1,025
|$57.38
|$58,817
|02/25/2020
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|4,000
|$52.49
|$209,974
|02/27/2020
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|1,000
|$46.26
|$46,260
|02/27/2020
|Hathaway Inc Berkshire
|976,507
|$46.40
|$45,308,489
And AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), the #315 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,939,082 worth of AXS, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AXS is detailed in the table below:
AXS — last trade: $38.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/16/2020
|Charles A. Davis
|Director
|501,026
|$39.94
|$20,013,396
|03/16/2020
|Albert Benchimol
|President and CEO
|2,704
|$37.50
|$101,400
|03/12/2020
|Michael A. Butt
|Director
|5,760
|$43.49
|$250,502
|03/12/2020
|Peter Vogt
|CFO
|2,000
|$42.00
|$84,000
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.