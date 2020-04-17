Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), which makes up 0.15% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,177,118 worth of DAL, making it the #121 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAL:

DAL — last trade: $22.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/28/2020 Michael P. Huerta Director 1,025 $57.38 $58,817 02/25/2020 David S. Taylor Director 4,000 $52.49 $209,974 02/27/2020 David S. Taylor Director 1,000 $46.26 $46,260 02/27/2020 Hathaway Inc Berkshire 976,507 $46.40 $45,308,489

And AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), the #315 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,939,082 worth of AXS, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AXS is detailed in the table below:

AXS — last trade: $38.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/16/2020 Charles A. Davis Director 501,026 $39.94 $20,013,396 03/16/2020 Albert Benchimol President and CEO 2,704 $37.50 $101,400 03/12/2020 Michael A. Butt Director 5,760 $43.49 $250,502 03/12/2020 Peter Vogt CFO 2,000 $42.00 $84,000

