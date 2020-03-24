Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), which makes up 3.35% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $259,022,147 worth of JNJ, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JNJ:

JNJ — last trade: $111.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/13/2019 Hubert Joly Director 5,000 $141.28 $706,399 03/13/2020 William D. Perez Director 500 $127.69 $63,843

And AES Corp. (Symbol: AES), the #158 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,359,257 worth of AES, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AES is detailed in the table below:

AES — last trade: $11.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2020 John B. Morse Jr. Director 10,000 $12.99 $129,900 03/19/2020 Santos Bernerd Da EVP and COO 4,000 $9.63 $38,538 03/19/2020 Julian Nebreda SVP, Andes SBU President 3,000 $9.50 $28,500 03/19/2020 Paul L. Freedman SVP and General Counsel 2,650 $9.50 $25,169 03/19/2020 Lisa Krueger SVP, US SBU President 3,000 $9.50 $28,500 03/19/2020 Andres Gluski President and CEO 9,523 $9.50 $90,468 03/19/2020 Leonardo Moreno SVP, Corporate Strategy 2,500 $9.52 $23,800 03/19/2020 Tish Mendoza Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer 3,240 $9.28 $30,067 03/19/2020 Gustavo Pimenta EVP and CFO 5,230 $9.50 $49,685

