Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), which makes up 3.35% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $259,022,147 worth of JNJ, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JNJ:
JNJ — last trade: $111.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/13/2019
|Hubert Joly
|Director
|5,000
|$141.28
|$706,399
|03/13/2020
|William D. Perez
|Director
|500
|$127.69
|$63,843
And AES Corp. (Symbol: AES), the #158 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,359,257 worth of AES, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AES is detailed in the table below:
AES — last trade: $11.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|John B. Morse Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$12.99
|$129,900
|03/19/2020
|Santos Bernerd Da
|EVP and COO
|4,000
|$9.63
|$38,538
|03/19/2020
|Julian Nebreda
|SVP, Andes SBU President
|3,000
|$9.50
|$28,500
|03/19/2020
|Paul L. Freedman
|SVP and General Counsel
|2,650
|$9.50
|$25,169
|03/19/2020
|Lisa Krueger
|SVP, US SBU President
|3,000
|$9.50
|$28,500
|03/19/2020
|Andres Gluski
|President and CEO
|9,523
|$9.50
|$90,468
|03/19/2020
|Leonardo Moreno
|SVP, Corporate Strategy
|2,500
|$9.52
|$23,800
|03/19/2020
|Tish Mendoza
|Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer
|3,240
|$9.28
|$30,067
|03/19/2020
|Gustavo Pimenta
|EVP and CFO
|5,230
|$9.50
|$49,685
