Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DEW

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), which makes up 0.10% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $69,783 worth of OHI, making it the #218 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OHI:
OHI — last trade: $31.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|Craig R. Callen
|Director
|4,000
|$25.56
|$102,240
|03/16/2020
|Craig R. Callen
|Director
|5,000
|$19.53
|$97,650
|06/01/2020
|Burke W. Whitman
|Director
|800
|$31.73
|$25,384
And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #481 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $20,434 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:
MAC — last trade: $7.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/12/2020
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|10,000
|$23.30
|$233,000
|02/12/2020
|John H. Alschuler Jr.
|Director
|8,417
|$23.68
|$199,312
|02/12/2020
|Andrea M. Stephen
|Director
|20,000
|$23.33
|$466,600
|02/19/2020
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|10,000
|$23.03
|$230,287
|02/24/2020
|Dana K. Anderson
|10,000
|$22.65
|$226,493
|03/11/2020
|Dana K. Anderson
|5,000
|$15.00
|$75,000
|03/12/2020
|Doug J. Healey
|EVP, Leasing
|10,000
|$13.55
|$135,500
|03/16/2020
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|25,000
|$9.95
|$248,770
|03/18/2020
|Steven L. Soboroff
|Director
|2,000
|$6.69
|$13,374
|03/18/2020
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|19,948
|$8.06
|$160,733
|03/18/2020
|Scott W. Kingsmore
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$6.32
|$63,178
|03/18/2020
|Ann C. Menard
|Chief Legal Officer/Secretary
|10,000
|$6.95
|$69,458
|03/20/2020
|Kenneth Volk
|EVP, Business Development
|10,000
|$7.99
|$79,850
|03/31/2020
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|70,000
|$5.88
|$411,457
|03/30/2020
|Doug J. Healey
|EVP, Leasing
|10,000
|$5.85
|$58,500
|03/30/2020
|Dana K. Anderson
|10,000
|$5.97
|$59,724
|03/27/2020
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|20,000
|$6.13
|$122,558
