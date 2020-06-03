Markets
OHI

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DEW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), which makes up 0.10% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $69,783 worth of OHI, making it the #218 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OHI:

OHI — last trade: $31.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 Craig R. Callen Director 4,000 $25.56 $102,240
03/16/2020 Craig R. Callen Director 5,000 $19.53 $97,650
06/01/2020 Burke W. Whitman Director 800 $31.73 $25,384

And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #481 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $20,434 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:

MAC — last trade: $7.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/12/2020 Edward C. Coppola President 10,000 $23.30 $233,000
02/12/2020 John H. Alschuler Jr. Director 8,417 $23.68 $199,312
02/12/2020 Andrea M. Stephen Director 20,000 $23.33 $466,600
02/19/2020 Edward C. Coppola President 10,000 $23.03 $230,287
02/24/2020 Dana K. Anderson 10,000 $22.65 $226,493
03/11/2020 Dana K. Anderson 5,000 $15.00 $75,000
03/12/2020 Doug J. Healey EVP, Leasing 10,000 $13.55 $135,500
03/16/2020 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 25,000 $9.95 $248,770
03/18/2020 Steven L. Soboroff Director 2,000 $6.69 $13,374
03/18/2020 Edward C. Coppola President 19,948 $8.06 $160,733
03/18/2020 Scott W. Kingsmore Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $6.32 $63,178
03/18/2020 Ann C. Menard Chief Legal Officer/Secretary 10,000 $6.95 $69,458
03/20/2020 Kenneth Volk EVP, Business Development 10,000 $7.99 $79,850
03/31/2020 Edward C. Coppola President 70,000 $5.88 $411,457
03/30/2020 Doug J. Healey EVP, Leasing 10,000 $5.85 $58,500
03/30/2020 Dana K. Anderson 10,000 $5.97 $59,724
03/27/2020 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $6.13 $122,558

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OHI MAC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular