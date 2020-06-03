Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DEW

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), which makes up 0.10% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $69,783 worth of OHI, making it the #218 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OHI:

OHI — last trade: $31.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 Craig R. Callen Director 4,000 $25.56 $102,240 03/16/2020 Craig R. Callen Director 5,000 $19.53 $97,650 06/01/2020 Burke W. Whitman Director 800 $31.73 $25,384

And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #481 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $20,434 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:

MAC — last trade: $7.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/12/2020 Edward C. Coppola President 10,000 $23.30 $233,000 02/12/2020 John H. Alschuler Jr. Director 8,417 $23.68 $199,312 02/12/2020 Andrea M. Stephen Director 20,000 $23.33 $466,600 02/19/2020 Edward C. Coppola President 10,000 $23.03 $230,287 02/24/2020 Dana K. Anderson 10,000 $22.65 $226,493 03/11/2020 Dana K. Anderson 5,000 $15.00 $75,000 03/12/2020 Doug J. Healey EVP, Leasing 10,000 $13.55 $135,500 03/16/2020 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 25,000 $9.95 $248,770 03/18/2020 Steven L. Soboroff Director 2,000 $6.69 $13,374 03/18/2020 Edward C. Coppola President 19,948 $8.06 $160,733 03/18/2020 Scott W. Kingsmore Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $6.32 $63,178 03/18/2020 Ann C. Menard Chief Legal Officer/Secretary 10,000 $6.95 $69,458 03/20/2020 Kenneth Volk EVP, Business Development 10,000 $7.99 $79,850 03/31/2020 Edward C. Coppola President 70,000 $5.88 $411,457 03/30/2020 Doug J. Healey EVP, Leasing 10,000 $5.85 $58,500 03/30/2020 Dana K. Anderson 10,000 $5.97 $59,724 03/27/2020 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $6.13 $122,558

