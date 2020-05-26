Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DEW

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), which makes up 0.04% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,365 worth of PDM, making it the #387 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PDM:
PDM — last trade: $14.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2020
|Glenn Gary Cohen
|Director
|5,000
|$16.07
|$80,350
|05/13/2020
|Dale H. Taysom
|Director
|2,000
|$14.14
|$28,280
And STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR), the #404 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $25,890 worth of STOR, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STOR is detailed in the table below:
STOR — last trade: $18.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/12/2019
|Joseph M. Donovan
|Director
|10,000
|$37.42
|$374,194
|03/06/2020
|Andrew Rosivach
|Chief Credit Officer, EVP
|10,000
|$32.45
|$324,500
|03/02/2020
|Joseph M. Donovan
|Director
|3,000
|$33.35
|$100,042
|03/03/2020
|Tawn Kelley
|Director
|2,000
|$33.59
|$67,190
|03/06/2020
|Tawn Kelley
|Director
|1,000
|$31.90
|$31,900
|03/10/2020
|Christopher H. Volk
|President and CEO
|3,300
|$30.27
|$99,891
|03/10/2020
|Catherine F. Long
|CFO, EVP and Treasurer
|3,400
|$29.95
|$101,830
|03/10/2020
|Chad Allen Freed
|EVP GC CCO & Sec.
|1,000
|$29.00
|$28,999
|03/10/2020
|Mary Fedewa
|Chief Operating Officer
|3,479
|$28.69
|$99,810
|03/11/2020
|Catherine F. Long
|CFO, EVP and Treasurer
|3,485
|$28.64
|$99,810
|03/11/2020
|Chad Allen Freed
|EVP GC CCO & Sec.
|1,000
|$28.67
|$28,670
|05/13/2020
|Joseph M. Donovan
|Director
|8,000
|$18.24
|$145,938
|05/14/2020
|Christopher H. Volk
|President and CEO
|5,650
|$17.64
|$99,679
|05/14/2020
|William Franklin Hipp
|Director
|6,000
|$17.50
|$104,990
|05/19/2020
|Catherine F. Long
|CFO, EVP and Treasurer
|600
|$17.06
|$10,236
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.