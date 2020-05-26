Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DEW

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), which makes up 0.04% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,365 worth of PDM, making it the #387 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PDM:

PDM — last trade: $14.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/04/2020 Glenn Gary Cohen Director 5,000 $16.07 $80,350
05/13/2020 Dale H. Taysom Director 2,000 $14.14 $28,280

And STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR), the #404 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $25,890 worth of STOR, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STOR is detailed in the table below:

STOR — last trade: $18.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/12/2019 Joseph M. Donovan Director 10,000 $37.42 $374,194
03/06/2020 Andrew Rosivach Chief Credit Officer, EVP 10,000 $32.45 $324,500
03/02/2020 Joseph M. Donovan Director 3,000 $33.35 $100,042
03/03/2020 Tawn Kelley Director 2,000 $33.59 $67,190
03/06/2020 Tawn Kelley Director 1,000 $31.90 $31,900
03/10/2020 Christopher H. Volk President and CEO 3,300 $30.27 $99,891
03/10/2020 Catherine F. Long CFO, EVP and Treasurer 3,400 $29.95 $101,830
03/10/2020 Chad Allen Freed EVP GC CCO & Sec. 1,000 $29.00 $28,999
03/10/2020 Mary Fedewa Chief Operating Officer 3,479 $28.69 $99,810
03/11/2020 Catherine F. Long CFO, EVP and Treasurer 3,485 $28.64 $99,810
03/11/2020 Chad Allen Freed EVP GC CCO & Sec. 1,000 $28.67 $28,670
05/13/2020 Joseph M. Donovan Director 8,000 $18.24 $145,938
05/14/2020 Christopher H. Volk President and CEO 5,650 $17.64 $99,679
05/14/2020 William Franklin Hipp Director 6,000 $17.50 $104,990
05/19/2020 Catherine F. Long CFO, EVP and Treasurer 600 $17.06 $10,236

