Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DEW

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), which makes up 0.10% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $69,096 worth of BXP, making it the #215 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXP:

BXP — last trade: $83.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/11/2020 Carol B. Einiger Director 4,000 $122.00 $488,000 03/09/2020 Carol B. Einiger Director 4,000 $123.00 $492,000 05/04/2020 Bruce W. Duncan Director 11,000 $89.14 $980,587

And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), the #307 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $40,541 worth of STLD, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STLD is detailed in the table below:

STLD — last trade: $23.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/13/2020 Kenneth W. Cornew Director 6,000 $29.30 $175,809 02/28/2020 Russell B. Rinn Executive Vice President 5,000 $26.30 $131,500 02/28/2020 Glenn Pushis Senior Vice President 18,600 $26.12 $485,896 03/05/2020 Gabriel Shaheen Director 5,000 $25.82 $129,100 03/10/2020 Miguel Alvarez Senior Vice President 9,300 $21.32 $198,276 03/09/2020 Gabriel Shaheen Director 3,500 $23.11 $80,885 03/11/2020 Bradley S. Seaman Director 6,000 $20.85 $125,100

