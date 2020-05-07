Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DEW

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), which makes up 0.10% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $69,096 worth of BXP, making it the #215 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXP:
BXP — last trade: $83.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2020
|Carol B. Einiger
|Director
|4,000
|$122.00
|$488,000
|03/09/2020
|Carol B. Einiger
|Director
|4,000
|$123.00
|$492,000
|05/04/2020
|Bruce W. Duncan
|Director
|11,000
|$89.14
|$980,587
And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), the #307 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $40,541 worth of STLD, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STLD is detailed in the table below:
STLD — last trade: $23.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/13/2020
|Kenneth W. Cornew
|Director
|6,000
|$29.30
|$175,809
|02/28/2020
|Russell B. Rinn
|Executive Vice President
|5,000
|$26.30
|$131,500
|02/28/2020
|Glenn Pushis
|Senior Vice President
|18,600
|$26.12
|$485,896
|03/05/2020
|Gabriel Shaheen
|Director
|5,000
|$25.82
|$129,100
|03/10/2020
|Miguel Alvarez
|Senior Vice President
|9,300
|$21.32
|$198,276
|03/09/2020
|Gabriel Shaheen
|Director
|3,500
|$23.11
|$80,885
|03/11/2020
|Bradley S. Seaman
|Director
|6,000
|$20.85
|$125,100
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.