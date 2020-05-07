Markets
BXP

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DEW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), which makes up 0.10% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $69,096 worth of BXP, making it the #215 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXP:

BXP — last trade: $83.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2020 Carol B. Einiger Director 4,000 $122.00 $488,000
03/09/2020 Carol B. Einiger Director 4,000 $123.00 $492,000
05/04/2020 Bruce W. Duncan Director 11,000 $89.14 $980,587

And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), the #307 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $40,541 worth of STLD, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STLD is detailed in the table below:

STLD — last trade: $23.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/13/2020 Kenneth W. Cornew Director 6,000 $29.30 $175,809
02/28/2020 Russell B. Rinn Executive Vice President 5,000 $26.30 $131,500
02/28/2020 Glenn Pushis Senior Vice President 18,600 $26.12 $485,896
03/05/2020 Gabriel Shaheen Director 5,000 $25.82 $129,100
03/10/2020 Miguel Alvarez Senior Vice President 9,300 $21.32 $198,276
03/09/2020 Gabriel Shaheen Director 3,500 $23.11 $80,885
03/11/2020 Bradley S. Seaman Director 6,000 $20.85 $125,100

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BXP STLD

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular