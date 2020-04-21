Markets
EMR

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DEW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), which makes up 0.27% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $194,288 worth of EMR, making it the #83 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EMR:

EMR — last trade: $50.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/15/2019 Mark A. Blinn Director 1,400 $73.11 $102,358
03/10/2020 Arthur F. Golden Director 5,000 $51.47 $257,346

And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), the #181 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $86,064 worth of WPC, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WPC is detailed in the table below:

WPC — last trade: $60.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/11/2019 Mark A. Alexander Director 2,300 $80.50 $185,150
03/03/2020 Robert J. Flanagan Director 1,000 $82.29 $82,290
03/17/2020 Peter Farrell Director 1,525 $64.53 $98,413
03/19/2020 John J. Park President 10,000 $43.56 $435,611
03/19/2020 Jason E. Fox CEO 10,000 $46.03 $460,326
03/18/2020 Mark A. Alexander Director 4,000 $60.78 $243,124
03/19/2020 Gino M. Sabatini Managing Director 10,000 $42.18 $421,800
03/18/2020 Arjun Mahalingam Chief Accounting Officer 285 $53.50 $15,248

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMR WPC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular