Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DEW

Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), which makes up 0.27% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $194,288 worth of EMR, making it the #83 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EMR:

EMR — last trade: $50.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/15/2019 Mark A. Blinn Director 1,400 $73.11 $102,358 03/10/2020 Arthur F. Golden Director 5,000 $51.47 $257,346

And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), the #181 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $86,064 worth of WPC, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WPC is detailed in the table below:

WPC — last trade: $60.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/11/2019 Mark A. Alexander Director 2,300 $80.50 $185,150 03/03/2020 Robert J. Flanagan Director 1,000 $82.29 $82,290 03/17/2020 Peter Farrell Director 1,525 $64.53 $98,413 03/19/2020 John J. Park President 10,000 $43.56 $435,611 03/19/2020 Jason E. Fox CEO 10,000 $46.03 $460,326 03/18/2020 Mark A. Alexander Director 4,000 $60.78 $243,124 03/19/2020 Gino M. Sabatini Managing Director 10,000 $42.18 $421,800 03/18/2020 Arjun Mahalingam Chief Accounting Officer 285 $53.50 $15,248

