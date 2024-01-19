Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), which makes up 0.26% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,888,198 worth of VIRT, making it the #112 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VIRT:
VIRT — last trade: $18.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/13/2023
|Joseph Molluso
|Co-President & Co-COO
|15,000
|$17.17
|$257,481
|09/13/2023
|Douglas A. Cifu
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,000
|$17.06
|$853,150
And Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), the #118 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,691,457 worth of KMPR, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR is detailed in the table below:
KMPR — last trade: $54.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2023
|Stuart B. Parker
|Director
|10,000
|$41.40
|$413,960
|11/27/2023
|George N. Cochran
|Director
|1,000
|$42.75
|$42,750
|11/28/2023
|Joseph P. Lacher Jr.
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$43.20
|$216,000
|12/11/2023
|Alberto J. Paracchini
|Director
|400
|$47.52
|$19,008
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
High Yield Baby Bonds
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PLNR
SYM Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.