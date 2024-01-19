Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

News & Insights

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), which makes up 0.26% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,888,198 worth of VIRT, making it the #112 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VIRT:

VIRT — last trade: $18.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/13/2023 Joseph Molluso Co-President & Co-COO 15,000 $17.17 $257,481
09/13/2023 Douglas A. Cifu Chief Executive Officer 50,000 $17.06 $853,150

And Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), the #118 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,691,457 worth of KMPR, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR is detailed in the table below:

KMPR — last trade: $54.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/20/2023 Stuart B. Parker Director 10,000 $41.40 $413,960
11/27/2023 George N. Cochran Director 1,000 $42.75 $42,750
11/28/2023 Joseph P. Lacher Jr. President and CEO 5,000 $43.20 $216,000
12/11/2023 Alberto J. Paracchini Director 400 $47.52 $19,008

