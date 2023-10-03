Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC), which makes up 0.22% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,879,360 worth of NHC, making it the #153 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NHC:
NHC — last trade: $64.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/15/2023
|Ernest G. Burgess III
|Director
|2,300
|$58.85
|$135,350
|06/29/2023
|Richard F. Laroche Jr.
|Director
|2,100
|$61.40
|$128,944
|08/09/2023
|W. Andrew Adams
|Director
|1,861
|$67.17
|$125,001
|09/06/2023
|Robert G. Adams
|Director
|2,000
|$66.96
|$133,924
And Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), the #181 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,273,654 worth of COLB, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COLB is detailed in the table below:
COLB — last trade: $19.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2023
|Craig D. Eerkes
|Director
|2,381
|$21.01
|$50,025
|06/30/2023
|Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi
|General Counsel, Corporate Sec
|854
|$18.25
|$15,586
|06/30/2023
|Aaron James Deer
|Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc
|854
|$18.25
|$15,586
