Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC), which makes up 0.22% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,879,360 worth of NHC, making it the #153 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NHC:

NHC — last trade: $64.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2023 Ernest G. Burgess III Director 2,300 $58.85 $135,350 06/29/2023 Richard F. Laroche Jr. Director 2,100 $61.40 $128,944 08/09/2023 W. Andrew Adams Director 1,861 $67.17 $125,001 09/06/2023 Robert G. Adams Director 2,000 $66.96 $133,924

And Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), the #181 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,273,654 worth of COLB, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COLB is detailed in the table below:

COLB — last trade: $19.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/24/2023 Craig D. Eerkes Director 2,381 $21.01 $50,025 06/30/2023 Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi General Counsel, Corporate Sec 854 $18.25 $15,586 06/30/2023 Aaron James Deer Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc 854 $18.25 $15,586

