Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN), which makes up 0.44% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,051,008 worth of MLKN, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MLKN:
MLKN — last trade: $18.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2023
|Megan Lyon
|Chief Strategy Offcr
|6,410
|$15.60
|$99,996
|07/18/2023
|Michael A. Volkema
|Director
|13,584
|$16.95
|$230,246
|07/18/2023
|Michael R. Smith
|Director
|1,200
|$17.19
|$20,629
|07/18/2023
|Mike C. Smith
|Director
|4,000
|$17.25
|$68,988
|07/17/2023
|Lisa A. Kro
|Director
|5,950
|$16.80
|$99,948
And Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), the #139 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,488,511 worth of STC, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STC is detailed in the table below:
STC — last trade: $46.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/16/2023
|Frederick H. Eppinger
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,000
|$37.70
|$113,100
|06/14/2023
|Frederick H. Eppinger
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,000
|$42.00
|$84,000
|06/14/2023
|C. Allen Bradley Jr.
|Director
|1,000
|$41.91
|$41,909
