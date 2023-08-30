Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), which makes up 0.25% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,687,575 worth of FCPT, making it the #127 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCPT:
FCPT — last trade: $25.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/07/2023
|Douglas B. Hansen
|Director
|9,425
|$26.53
|$250,045
|06/06/2023
|William H. Lenehan
|President and CEO
|7,600
|$26.06
|$198,056
And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #170 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,649,289 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:
NBTB — last trade: $34.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2023
|Scott Allen Kingsley
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|2,310
|$38.50
|$88,935
|05/02/2023
|Timothy E. Delaney
|Director
|40,000
|$29.77
|$1,190,800
|08/10/2023
|Jason David Brown
|Director
|650
|$36.99
|$24,043
