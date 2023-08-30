Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), which makes up 0.25% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,687,575 worth of FCPT, making it the #127 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCPT:

FCPT — last trade: $25.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/07/2023 Douglas B. Hansen Director 9,425 $26.53 $250,045 06/06/2023 William H. Lenehan President and CEO 7,600 $26.06 $198,056

And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #170 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,649,289 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:

NBTB — last trade: $34.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2023 Scott Allen Kingsley EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,310 $38.50 $88,935 05/02/2023 Timothy E. Delaney Director 40,000 $29.77 $1,190,800 08/10/2023 Jason David Brown Director 650 $36.99 $24,043

