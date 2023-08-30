News & Insights

Markets
FCPT

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

August 30, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), which makes up 0.25% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,687,575 worth of FCPT, making it the #127 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCPT:

FCPT — last trade: $25.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/07/2023 Douglas B. Hansen Director 9,425 $26.53 $250,045
06/06/2023 William H. Lenehan President and CEO 7,600 $26.06 $198,056

And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #170 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,649,289 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:

NBTB — last trade: $34.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/07/2023 Scott Allen Kingsley EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,310 $38.50 $88,935
05/02/2023 Timothy E. Delaney Director 40,000 $29.77 $1,190,800
08/10/2023 Jason David Brown Director 650 $36.99 $24,043

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
 ARMH Price Target
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ITA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCPT
NBTB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.