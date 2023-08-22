Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP), which makes up 0.24% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,459,238 worth of IOSP, making it the #131 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IOSP:
IOSP — last trade: $104.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2023
|David B. Jones
|SVP, GC & CCO
|459
|$108.98
|$50,022
|03/03/2023
|Leslie J. Parrette
|Director
|450
|$111.35
|$50,108
|03/07/2023
|Corbin Barnes
|SVP, Corporate Dev and IR
|1,250
|$106.00
|$132,500
|03/17/2023
|Corbin Barnes
|SVP, Corporate Dev and IR
|400
|$99.75
|$39,900
|05/10/2023
|Leslie J. Parrette
|Director
|515
|$96.75
|$49,826
And National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC), the #140 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,200,021 worth of NHC, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NHC is detailed in the table below:
NHC — last trade: $69.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/23/2023
|James Paul Abernathy
|Director
|2,176
|$57.45
|$125,011
|05/15/2023
|Ernest G. Burgess III
|Director
|2,300
|$58.85
|$135,350
|06/29/2023
|Richard F. Laroche Jr.
|Director
|2,100
|$61.40
|$128,944
|08/09/2023
|W. Andrew Adams
|Director
|1,861
|$67.17
|$125,001
