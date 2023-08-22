Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP), which makes up 0.24% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,459,238 worth of IOSP, making it the #131 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IOSP:

IOSP — last trade: $104.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2023 David B. Jones SVP, GC & CCO 459 $108.98 $50,022 03/03/2023 Leslie J. Parrette Director 450 $111.35 $50,108 03/07/2023 Corbin Barnes SVP, Corporate Dev and IR 1,250 $106.00 $132,500 03/17/2023 Corbin Barnes SVP, Corporate Dev and IR 400 $99.75 $39,900 05/10/2023 Leslie J. Parrette Director 515 $96.75 $49,826

And National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC), the #140 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,200,021 worth of NHC, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NHC is detailed in the table below:

NHC — last trade: $69.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/23/2023 James Paul Abernathy Director 2,176 $57.45 $125,011 05/15/2023 Ernest G. Burgess III Director 2,300 $58.85 $135,350 06/29/2023 Richard F. Laroche Jr. Director 2,100 $61.40 $128,944 08/09/2023 W. Andrew Adams Director 1,861 $67.17 $125,001

