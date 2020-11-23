Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), which makes up 0.32% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,769,055 worth of WSBC, making it the #80 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WSBC:

WSBC — last trade: $28.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/22/2020 Gary L. Libs Director 25,000 $20.70 $517,525 08/10/2020 Stephen J. Callen Director 10,000 $22.69 $226,880 08/11/2020 Stephen J. Callen Director 10,000 $23.08 $230,771

And Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), the #144 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,128,004 worth of CFFN, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFFN is detailed in the table below:

CFFN — last trade: $12.695 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/03/2020 Jeffrey M. Johnson Director 5,000 $9.68 $48,396 08/04/2020 James G. Morris Director 3,000 $9.51 $28,530 08/06/2020 Michel Philipp Cole Director 7,040 $9.95 $70,019

