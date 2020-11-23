Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), which makes up 0.32% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,769,055 worth of WSBC, making it the #80 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WSBC:
WSBC — last trade: $28.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/22/2020
|Gary L. Libs
|Director
|25,000
|$20.70
|$517,525
|08/10/2020
|Stephen J. Callen
|Director
|10,000
|$22.69
|$226,880
|08/11/2020
|Stephen J. Callen
|Director
|10,000
|$23.08
|$230,771
And Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), the #144 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,128,004 worth of CFFN, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFFN is detailed in the table below:
CFFN — last trade: $12.695 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/03/2020
|Jeffrey M. Johnson
|Director
|5,000
|$9.68
|$48,396
|08/04/2020
|James G. Morris
|Director
|3,000
|$9.51
|$28,530
|08/06/2020
|Michel Philipp Cole
|Director
|7,040
|$9.95
|$70,019
