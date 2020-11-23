Markets
WSBC

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), which makes up 0.32% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,769,055 worth of WSBC, making it the #80 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WSBC:

WSBC — last trade: $28.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/22/2020 Gary L. Libs Director 25,000 $20.70 $517,525
08/10/2020 Stephen J. Callen Director 10,000 $22.69 $226,880
08/11/2020 Stephen J. Callen Director 10,000 $23.08 $230,771

And Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), the #144 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,128,004 worth of CFFN, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFFN is detailed in the table below:

CFFN — last trade: $12.695 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/03/2020 Jeffrey M. Johnson Director 5,000 $9.68 $48,396
08/04/2020 James G. Morris Director 3,000 $9.51 $28,530
08/06/2020 Michel Philipp Cole Director 7,040 $9.95 $70,019

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WSBC CFFN

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular