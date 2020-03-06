Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 0.25% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,720,856 worth of CLF, making it the #111 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $5.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/05/2019 Robert P. Fisher Jr. Director 5,000 $7.78 $38,906 12/06/2019 Janet L. Miller Director 9,090 $8.23 $74,803 12/09/2019 Keith Koci EVP, Chief Financial Officer 12,800 $8.11 $103,808

And Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), the #141 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,836,026 worth of PFS, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PFS is detailed in the table below:

PFS — last trade: $19.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/04/2019 James P. Dunigan Director 1,000 $23.88 $23,880 12/03/2019 Matthew K. Harding Director 1,000 $23.82 $23,820

