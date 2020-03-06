Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 0.25% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,720,856 worth of CLF, making it the #111 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $5.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/05/2019
|Robert P. Fisher Jr.
|Director
|5,000
|$7.78
|$38,906
|12/06/2019
|Janet L. Miller
|Director
|9,090
|$8.23
|$74,803
|12/09/2019
|Keith Koci
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|12,800
|$8.11
|$103,808
And Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), the #141 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,836,026 worth of PFS, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PFS is detailed in the table below:
PFS — last trade: $19.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/04/2019
|James P. Dunigan
|Director
|1,000
|$23.88
|$23,880
|12/03/2019
|Matthew K. Harding
|Director
|1,000
|$23.82
|$23,820
