Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC), which makes up 0.46% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,064,676 worth of AROC, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AROC:

AROC — last trade: $9.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/14/2019 Doug S. Aron Sr Vice President and CFO 10,550 $8.20 $86,510 08/14/2019 D. Bradley Childers President and CEO 12,050 $8.19 $98,690 11/08/2019 D. Bradley Childers President and CEO 5,555 $8.97 $49,815 11/11/2019 D. Bradley Childers President and CEO 5,555 $9.00 $49,995

And Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO), the #40 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,989,651 worth of KRO, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KRO is detailed in the table below:

KRO — last trade: $12.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2019 Robert D. Graham Vice Chairman, President & CEO 5,000 $10.75 $53,750 08/09/2019 Andrew B. Nace Executive Vice President 6,000 $11.21 $67,280 08/12/2019 Cecil H. Moore Jr. Director 2,000 $10.50 $21,000 08/26/2019 Andrew B. Nace Executive Vice President 1,500 $9.97 $14,955 08/27/2019 Loretta J. Feehan Director 2,000 $10.16 $20,327

