Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC), which makes up 0.46% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,064,676 worth of AROC, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AROC:
AROC — last trade: $9.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/14/2019
|Doug S. Aron
|Sr Vice President and CFO
|10,550
|$8.20
|$86,510
|08/14/2019
|D. Bradley Childers
|President and CEO
|12,050
|$8.19
|$98,690
|11/08/2019
|D. Bradley Childers
|President and CEO
|5,555
|$8.97
|$49,815
|11/11/2019
|D. Bradley Childers
|President and CEO
|5,555
|$9.00
|$49,995
And Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO), the #40 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,989,651 worth of KRO, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KRO is detailed in the table below:
KRO — last trade: $12.34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2019
|Robert D. Graham
|Vice Chairman, President & CEO
|5,000
|$10.75
|$53,750
|08/09/2019
|Andrew B. Nace
|Executive Vice President
|6,000
|$11.21
|$67,280
|08/12/2019
|Cecil H. Moore Jr.
|Director
|2,000
|$10.50
|$21,000
|08/26/2019
|Andrew B. Nace
|Executive Vice President
|1,500
|$9.97
|$14,955
|08/27/2019
|Loretta J. Feehan
|Director
|2,000
|$10.16
|$20,327
