Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

July 19, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), which makes up 0.27% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,943,164 worth of FCPT, making it the #99 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCPT:

FCPT — last trade: $26.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/07/2023 Douglas B. Hansen Director 9,425 $26.53 $250,045
06/06/2023 William H. Lenehan President and CEO 7,600 $26.06 $198,056

And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), the #105 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,760,948 worth of DK, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DK is detailed in the table below:

DK — last trade: $24.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 Reuven Spiegel CFO 2,000 $22.60 $45,200
03/14/2023 Avigal Soreq President & CEO 6,775 $22.63 $153,318

