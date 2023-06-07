News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

June 07, 2023 — 09:45 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW), which makes up 0.28% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,884,314 worth of WWW, making it the #93 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWW:

WWW — last trade: $14.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/09/2022 Jeffrey M. Boromisa Director 100,000 $10.49 $1,049,000
12/09/2022 Brendan Hoffman President and CEO 7,500 $10.25 $76,875
12/09/2022 Michael D. Stornant Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer 2,500 $10.50 $26,250
02/24/2023 Nicholas T. Long Director 10,000 $16.13 $161,300

And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), the #123 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,406,035 worth of DK, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DK is detailed in the table below:

DK — last trade: $23.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 Reuven Spiegel CFO 2,000 $22.60 $45,200
03/14/2023 Avigal Soreq President & CEO 6,775 $22.63 $153,318

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

