Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW), which makes up 0.28% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,884,314 worth of WWW, making it the #93 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWW:
WWW — last trade: $14.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/09/2022
|Jeffrey M. Boromisa
|Director
|100,000
|$10.49
|$1,049,000
|12/09/2022
|Brendan Hoffman
|President and CEO
|7,500
|$10.25
|$76,875
|12/09/2022
|Michael D. Stornant
|Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer
|2,500
|$10.50
|$26,250
|02/24/2023
|Nicholas T. Long
|Director
|10,000
|$16.13
|$161,300
And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), the #123 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,406,035 worth of DK, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DK is detailed in the table below:
DK — last trade: $23.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|Reuven Spiegel
|CFO
|2,000
|$22.60
|$45,200
|03/14/2023
|Avigal Soreq
|President & CEO
|6,775
|$22.63
|$153,318
