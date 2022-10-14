Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), which makes up 0.32% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,294,333 worth of NWBI, making it the #83 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI:
NWBI — last trade: $14.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/03/2022
|David M. Tullio
|Director
|2,000
|$12.59
|$25,176
|05/05/2022
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|10,000
|$12.52
|$125,200
|05/06/2022
|Mark T. Reitzes
|SEVP, Commercial Banking
|2,050
|$12.13
|$24,872
And Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), the #142 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,429,598 worth of KMPR, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR is detailed in the table below:
KMPR — last trade: $44.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/03/2022
|Jason N. Gorevic
|Director
|3,000
|$43.00
|$129,000
|08/04/2022
|Stuart B. Parker
|Director
|5,000
|$42.55
|$212,750
