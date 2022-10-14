Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), which makes up 0.32% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,294,333 worth of NWBI, making it the #83 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI:

NWBI — last trade: $14.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/03/2022 David M. Tullio Director 2,000 $12.59 $25,176
05/05/2022 Timothy M. Hunter Director 10,000 $12.52 $125,200
05/06/2022 Mark T. Reitzes SEVP, Commercial Banking 2,050 $12.13 $24,872

And Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), the #142 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,429,598 worth of KMPR, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR is detailed in the table below:

KMPR — last trade: $44.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/03/2022 Jason N. Gorevic Director 3,000 $43.00 $129,000
08/04/2022 Stuart B. Parker Director 5,000 $42.55 $212,750

