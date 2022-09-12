Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC), which makes up 0.45% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,020,421 worth of MC, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MC:

MC — last trade: $43.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/13/2022 Harvey Gutman Director 1,000 $75.51 $75,510 05/13/2022 Robert C. Patent Director 1,000 $79.86 $79,859

And Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), the #84 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,858,186 worth of EPRT, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EPRT is detailed in the table below:

EPRT — last trade: $22.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/13/2022 Peter M. Mavoides President and CEO 20,000 $20.68 $413,600 06/15/2022 Mark E. Patten Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer 1,000 $20.76 $20,760

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.