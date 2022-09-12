Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC), which makes up 0.45% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,020,421 worth of MC, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MC:
MC — last trade: $43.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2022
|Harvey Gutman
|Director
|1,000
|$75.51
|$75,510
|05/13/2022
|Robert C. Patent
|Director
|1,000
|$79.86
|$79,859
And Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), the #84 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,858,186 worth of EPRT, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EPRT is detailed in the table below:
EPRT — last trade: $22.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/13/2022
|Peter M. Mavoides
|President and CEO
|20,000
|$20.68
|$413,600
|06/15/2022
|Mark E. Patten
|Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer
|1,000
|$20.76
|$20,760
