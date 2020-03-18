Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DDIV

Wyndham Destinations Inc (Symbol: WYND), which makes up 2.01% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $766,319 worth of WYND, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WYND:

WYND — last trade: $25.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 Michael Dean Brown See Remarks 8,000 $24.62 $196,965 03/12/2020 Geoffrey Richards See Remarks 4,025 $24.83 $99,949

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), the #27 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $708,491 worth of VLO, which represents approximately 1.86% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VLO is detailed in the table below:

VLO — last trade: $39.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2020 Philip J. Pfeiffer Director 1,310 $43.82 $57,402 03/12/2020 Randall J. Weisenburger Director 45,000 $47.31 $2,128,752

