Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DDIV

Wyndham Destinations Inc (Symbol: WYND), which makes up 2.01% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $766,319 worth of WYND, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WYND:
WYND — last trade: $25.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|Michael Dean Brown
|See Remarks
|8,000
|$24.62
|$196,965
|03/12/2020
|Geoffrey Richards
|See Remarks
|4,025
|$24.83
|$99,949
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), the #27 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $708,491 worth of VLO, which represents approximately 1.86% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VLO is detailed in the table below:
VLO — last trade: $39.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Philip J. Pfeiffer
|Director
|1,310
|$43.82
|$57,402
|03/12/2020
|Randall J. Weisenburger
|Director
|45,000
|$47.31
|$2,128,752
