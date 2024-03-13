Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of CNRG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), which makes up 2.16% of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,606,822 worth of SEDG, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEDG:

SEDG — last trade: $72.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2023 Marcel Gani Director 5,000 $73.49 $367,450 11/09/2023 More Avery Director 15,300 $70.96 $1,085,632 02/29/2024 More Avery Director 7,000 $67.75 $474,250

