Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BUZZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), which makes up 2.29% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,471,041 worth of GME, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GME:
GME — last trade: $22.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/29/2023
|Lawrence Cheng
|Director
|5,000
|$22.80
|$113,990
|06/09/2023
|Alain Attal
|Director
|10,000
|$22.40
|$224,000
|06/09/2023
|Lawrence Cheng
|Director
|5,000
|$22.38
|$111,900
|06/09/2023
|Ryan Cohen
|Executive Chairman
|443,842
|$22.53
|$10,000,392
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding BTI
LMDX YTD Return
TBX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.