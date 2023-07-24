News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BUZZ

July 24, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), which makes up 2.29% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,471,041 worth of GME, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GME:

GME — last trade: $22.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/29/2023 Lawrence Cheng Director 5,000 $22.80 $113,990
06/09/2023 Alain Attal Director 10,000 $22.40 $224,000
06/09/2023 Lawrence Cheng Director 5,000 $22.38 $111,900
06/09/2023 Ryan Cohen Executive Chairman 443,842 $22.53 $10,000,392

