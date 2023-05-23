Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BUZZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 0.99% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $556,599 worth of FDX, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:
FDX — last trade: $228.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/03/2023
|Amy B. Lane
|Director
|280
|$175.83
|$49,233
|04/06/2023
|Amy B. Lane
|Director
|830
|$232.88
|$193,289
|04/12/2023
|Stephen E. Gorman
|Director
|1,080
|$230.75
|$249,205
