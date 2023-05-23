News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BUZZ

May 23, 2023

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 0.99% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $556,599 worth of FDX, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $228.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/03/2023 Amy B. Lane Director 280 $175.83 $49,233
04/06/2023 Amy B. Lane Director 830 $232.88 $193,289
04/12/2023 Stephen E. Gorman Director 1,080 $230.75 $249,205

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

