Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BUZZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 14.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 1.66% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,078,723 worth of BA, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:

BA — last trade: $133.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/01/2022 Steven M. Mollenkopf Director 480 $208.39 $100,027 02/14/2022 Lawrence W. Kellner Director 5,000 $208.91 $1,044,550

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), the #67 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $317,445 worth of RKT, which represents approximately 0.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RKT is detailed in the table below:

RKT — last trade: $6.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/30/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 8,900 $11.20 $99,645 04/01/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 22,000 $11.10 $244,215 04/06/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 46,300 $10.76 $498,042 04/08/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 42,600 $9.84 $419,256 04/13/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 61,500 $9.72 $597,710 04/18/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 42,600 $9.37 $399,300 04/20/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 42,800 $9.34 $399,538 04/22/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 43,600 $9.12 $397,828 04/27/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 66,700 $8.98 $598,935 04/29/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 45,000 $8.87 $399,084 05/04/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 65,600 $9.14 $599,681 05/06/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 45,900 $8.69 $398,640 05/11/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 75,700 $7.91 $598,810 05/13/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 50,700 $7.88 $399,594 05/18/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 69,500 $8.62 $598,933 05/20/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 45,000 $8.86 $398,690 05/25/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 68,000 $8.80 $598,548 05/27/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 42,700 $9.34 $399,012 06/01/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 44,200 $9.03 $399,207 06/03/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 45,900 $8.71 $399,636 06/08/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 69,900 $8.57 $599,240 06/10/2022 Matthew Rizik Director 5,200 $8.26 $42,929 06/10/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 48,400 $8.25 $399,448 06/15/2022 Jay Farner Chief Executive Officer 84,500 $7.11 $601,004 06/15/2022 Matthew Rizik Director 9,100 $7.10 $64,653

