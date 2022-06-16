Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BUZZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 14.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 1.66% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,078,723 worth of BA, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:
BA — last trade: $133.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/01/2022
|Steven M. Mollenkopf
|Director
|480
|$208.39
|$100,027
|02/14/2022
|Lawrence W. Kellner
|Director
|5,000
|$208.91
|$1,044,550
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), the #67 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $317,445 worth of RKT, which represents approximately 0.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RKT is detailed in the table below:
RKT — last trade: $6.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/30/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|8,900
|$11.20
|$99,645
|04/01/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|22,000
|$11.10
|$244,215
|04/06/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|46,300
|$10.76
|$498,042
|04/08/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|42,600
|$9.84
|$419,256
|04/13/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|61,500
|$9.72
|$597,710
|04/18/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|42,600
|$9.37
|$399,300
|04/20/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|42,800
|$9.34
|$399,538
|04/22/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|43,600
|$9.12
|$397,828
|04/27/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|66,700
|$8.98
|$598,935
|04/29/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|45,000
|$8.87
|$399,084
|05/04/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|65,600
|$9.14
|$599,681
|05/06/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|45,900
|$8.69
|$398,640
|05/11/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|75,700
|$7.91
|$598,810
|05/13/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,700
|$7.88
|$399,594
|05/18/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|69,500
|$8.62
|$598,933
|05/20/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|45,000
|$8.86
|$398,690
|05/25/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|68,000
|$8.80
|$598,548
|05/27/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|42,700
|$9.34
|$399,012
|06/01/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|44,200
|$9.03
|$399,207
|06/03/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|45,900
|$8.71
|$399,636
|06/08/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|69,900
|$8.57
|$599,240
|06/10/2022
|Matthew Rizik
|Director
|5,200
|$8.26
|$42,929
|06/10/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|48,400
|$8.25
|$399,448
|06/15/2022
|Jay Farner
|Chief Executive Officer
|84,500
|$7.11
|$601,004
|06/15/2022
|Matthew Rizik
|Director
|9,100
|$7.10
|$64,653
