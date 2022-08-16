Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BJK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Gaming ETF (BJK) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), which makes up 3.68% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,607,327 worth of CZR, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CZR:
CZR — last trade: $51.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/08/2022
|Thomas Reeg
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$71.38
|$713,755
|05/06/2022
|Courtney Mather
|Director
|16,000
|$60.12
|$961,920
|06/14/2022
|Don R. Kornstein
|Director
|5,000
|$39.48
|$197,419
|06/16/2022
|Don R. Kornstein
|Director
|2,500
|$38.10
|$95,250
|06/17/2022
|David P. Tomick
|Director
|1,100
|$38.39
|$42,229
