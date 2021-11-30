Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BJK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Gaming ETF (BJK) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Skillz Inc (Symbol: SKLZ), which makes up 1.10% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,002,489 worth of SKLZ, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SKLZ:
SKLZ — last trade: $9.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2021
|Harry Sloan
|Director
|80,000
|$12.48
|$998,016
|11/08/2021
|Casey Chafkin
|Director
|86,500
|$11.63
|$1,005,969
|11/15/2021
|Jerome Leon Bruckheimer
|Director
|19,901
|$12.56
|$249,996
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.