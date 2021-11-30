Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BJK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Gaming ETF (BJK) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Skillz Inc (Symbol: SKLZ), which makes up 1.10% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,002,489 worth of SKLZ, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SKLZ:

SKLZ — last trade: $9.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2021 Harry Sloan Director 80,000 $12.48 $998,016 11/08/2021 Casey Chafkin Director 86,500 $11.63 $1,005,969 11/15/2021 Jerome Leon Bruckheimer Director 19,901 $12.56 $249,996

