Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ARKX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), which makes up 6.80% of the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,914,592 worth of KTOS, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KTOS:
KTOS — last trade: $10.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2022
|Scot B. Jarvis
|Director
|8,000
|$13.08
|$104,640
|05/16/2022
|Scott I. Anderson
|Director
|10,000
|$12.75
|$127,470
