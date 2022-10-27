Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ARKX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), which makes up 6.80% of the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,914,592 worth of KTOS, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KTOS:

KTOS — last trade: $10.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2022 Scot B. Jarvis Director 8,000 $13.08 $104,640 05/16/2022 Scott I. Anderson Director 10,000 $12.75 $127,470

