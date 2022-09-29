Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ARKX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY), which makes up 2.37% of the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,171,381 worth of JOBY, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JOBY:
JOBY — last trade: $5 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/27/2022
|Paul Cahill Sciarra
|Director
|55,137
|$5.67
|$312,627
|05/27/2022
|Joeben Bevirt
|CEO and Chief Architect
|55,137
|$5.67
|$312,627
|07/21/2022
|Joeben Bevirt
|CEO and Chief Architect
|35,000
|$5.53
|$193,550
