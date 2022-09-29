Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ARKX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY), which makes up 2.37% of the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,171,381 worth of JOBY, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JOBY:

JOBY — last trade: $5 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/27/2022 Paul Cahill Sciarra Director 55,137 $5.67 $312,627 05/27/2022 Joeben Bevirt CEO and Chief Architect 55,137 $5.67 $312,627 07/21/2022 Joeben Bevirt CEO and Chief Architect 35,000 $5.53 $193,550

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.