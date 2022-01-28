Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ARKG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Verve Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERV), which makes up 1.12% of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $39,831,925 worth of VERV, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VERV:
VERV — last trade: $26.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/02/2021
|Andrew D. Ashe
|See Remarks
|4,000
|$32.10
|$128,420
|12/02/2021
|Burt A. Adelman
|Director
|4,700
|$31.34
|$147,304
