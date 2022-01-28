Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ARKG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERV), which makes up 1.12% of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $39,831,925 worth of VERV, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VERV:

VERV — last trade: $26.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/02/2021 Andrew D. Ashe See Remarks 4,000 $32.10 $128,420 12/02/2021 Burt A. Adelman Director 4,700 $31.34 $147,304

