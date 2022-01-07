Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ARKG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), which makes up 4.32% of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $184,585,819 worth of VRTX, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VRTX:
VRTX — last trade: $221.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2021
|Bruce I. Sachs
|Director
|15,000
|$197.91
|$2,968,650
|08/19/2021
|Reshma Kewalramani
|CEO & President
|10,000
|$195.65
|$1,956,492
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.