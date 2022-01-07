Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ARKG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), which makes up 4.32% of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $184,585,819 worth of VRTX, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VRTX:

VRTX — last trade: $221.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2021 Bruce I. Sachs Director 15,000 $197.91 $2,968,650 08/19/2021 Reshma Kewalramani CEO & President 10,000 $195.65 $1,956,492

