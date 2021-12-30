Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ARKG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Berkeley Lights Inc (Symbol: BLI), which makes up 1.17% of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $59,293,506 worth of BLI, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BLI:

BLI — last trade: $17.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2021 Gregory T. Lucier Director 20,704 $24.15 $500,008 11/08/2021 James Rothman Director 4,000 $24.35 $97,400

