Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ARKG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Berkeley Lights Inc (Symbol: BLI), which makes up 1.17% of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $59,293,506 worth of BLI, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BLI:
BLI — last trade: $17.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2021
|Gregory T. Lucier
|Director
|20,704
|$24.15
|$500,008
|11/08/2021
|James Rothman
|Director
|4,000
|$24.35
|$97,400
