Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ALTY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) shows an impressive 15.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 4.15% of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $903,605 worth of ARCC, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:
ARCC — last trade: $17.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/11/2020
|Michael K. Parks
|Director
|7,500
|$14.26
|$106,950
|09/11/2020
|Eric B. Siegel
|Director
|1,816
|$14.50
|$26,332
|09/14/2020
|Michael Lewis Smith
|Co-President
|35,000
|$14.25
|$498,750
|10/30/2020
|Joshua M. Bloomstein
|General Counsel, VP & Sec.
|5,000
|$13.78
|$68,890
|10/28/2020
|R. Kipp Deveer
|Chief Executive Officer
|75,000
|$13.98
|$1,048,500
