Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ALTY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) shows an impressive 12.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), which makes up 4.13% of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,293,698 worth of PSEC, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC:
PSEC — last trade: $7.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/07/2022
|Kristin Lea Van Dask
|CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO
|2,650
|$7.35
|$19,478
|09/07/2022
|Eugene S. Stark
|Director
|2,000
|$7.35
|$14,700
|09/26/2022
|Eugene S. Stark
|Director
|2,000
|$6.55
|$13,100
|11/11/2022
|Kristin Lea Van Dask
|CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO
|4,250
|$7.51
|$31,909
