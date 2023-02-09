Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ALTY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) shows an impressive 12.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), which makes up 4.13% of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,293,698 worth of PSEC, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC:

PSEC — last trade: $7.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/07/2022 Kristin Lea Van Dask CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO 2,650 $7.35 $19,478 09/07/2022 Eugene S. Stark Director 2,000 $7.35 $14,700 09/26/2022 Eugene S. Stark Director 2,000 $6.55 $13,100 11/11/2022 Kristin Lea Van Dask CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO 4,250 $7.51 $31,909

