Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ALTY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC), which makes up 3.09% of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,160,492 worth of NMFC, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NMFC:

NMFC — last trade: $12.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2022 Steven B. Klinsky Director 65,200 $12.77 $832,426 05/16/2022 Shiraz Kajee Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $12.78 $31,938 05/18/2022 Steven B. Klinsky Director 94,660 $12.96 $1,226,946 05/20/2022 Adam Weinstein EVP, CAO and Director 25,000 $12.50 $312,490 05/24/2022 Laura Holson Boswerger Chief Operating Officer 4,000 $12.31 $49,240 06/13/2022 Laura Holson Boswerger Chief Operating Officer 4,000 $12.23 $48,920

