Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ALTY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC), which makes up 3.09% of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,160,492 worth of NMFC, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NMFC:
NMFC — last trade: $12.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/16/2022
|Steven B. Klinsky
|Director
|65,200
|$12.77
|$832,426
|05/16/2022
|Shiraz Kajee
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$12.78
|$31,938
|05/18/2022
|Steven B. Klinsky
|Director
|94,660
|$12.96
|$1,226,946
|05/20/2022
|Adam Weinstein
|EVP, CAO and Director
|25,000
|$12.50
|$312,490
|05/24/2022
|Laura Holson Boswerger
|Chief Operating Officer
|4,000
|$12.31
|$49,240
|06/13/2022
|Laura Holson Boswerger
|Chief Operating Officer
|4,000
|$12.23
|$48,920
