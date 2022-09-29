Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ALTY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 4.47% of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,533,603 worth of ARCC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:

ARCC — last trade: $17.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/19/2022 Michael Lewis Smith Co-President 54,000 $18.64 $1,006,560
06/01/2022 Mary Beth Henson Director 5,000 $19.62 $98,100
08/03/2022 Penelope F. Roll Chief Financial Officer 25,000 $19.77 $494,250
08/31/2022 Mary Beth Henson Director 9,000 $19.77 $177,930
09/14/2022 Penelope F. Roll Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $19.04 $47,600

