Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ALTY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 4.47% of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,533,603 worth of ARCC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:
ARCC — last trade: $17.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/19/2022
|Michael Lewis Smith
|Co-President
|54,000
|$18.64
|$1,006,560
|06/01/2022
|Mary Beth Henson
|Director
|5,000
|$19.62
|$98,100
|08/03/2022
|Penelope F. Roll
|Chief Financial Officer
|25,000
|$19.77
|$494,250
|08/31/2022
|Mary Beth Henson
|Director
|9,000
|$19.77
|$177,930
|09/14/2022
|Penelope F. Roll
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$19.04
|$47,600
