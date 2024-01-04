Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of AIVL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), which makes up 0.29% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,111,447 worth of ZBH, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZBH:
ZBH — last trade: $120.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/23/2023
|Arthur J. Higgins
|Director
|1,000
|$115.61
|$115,613
|08/25/2023
|Betsy J. Bernard
|Director
|1,021
|$114.40
|$116,806
|08/25/2023
|Michael W. Michelson
|Director
|1,300
|$115.50
|$150,150
|08/28/2023
|Robert Hagemann
|Director
|2,000
|$116.48
|$232,960
|08/30/2023
|Sreelakshmi Kolli
|Director
|1,000
|$120.37
|$120,370
|08/28/2023
|Christopher B. Begley
|Director
|1,000
|$117.11
|$117,114
|11/09/2023
|Syed A. Jafry
|Director
|2,135
|$104.75
|$223,641
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
ANGO Price Target
Blackrock shares outstanding history
TRVN market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.