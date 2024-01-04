Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of AIVL

News & Insights

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), which makes up 0.29% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,111,447 worth of ZBH, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZBH:

ZBH — last trade: $120.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/23/2023 Arthur J. Higgins Director 1,000 $115.61 $115,613
08/25/2023 Betsy J. Bernard Director 1,021 $114.40 $116,806
08/25/2023 Michael W. Michelson Director 1,300 $115.50 $150,150
08/28/2023 Robert Hagemann Director 2,000 $116.48 $232,960
08/30/2023 Sreelakshmi Kolli Director 1,000 $120.37 $120,370
08/28/2023 Christopher B. Begley Director 1,000 $117.11 $117,114
11/09/2023 Syed A. Jafry Director 2,135 $104.75 $223,641

