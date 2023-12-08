Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of AIVL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ), which makes up 3.02% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,121,493 worth of NDAQ, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NDAQ:
NDAQ — last trade: $54.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/13/2023
|Steven D. Black
|Director
|4,000
|$51.46
|$205,840
|07/31/2023
|Adena T. Friedman
|Chair and CEO
|10,000
|$51.00
|$510,000
|08/03/2023
|Jeffery W. Yabuki
|Director
|500
|$49.40
|$24,700
|10/23/2023
|Johan Torgeby
|Director
|14,000
|$50.42
|$705,880
And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), the #59 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,732,817 worth of VIRT, which represents approximately 0.47% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VIRT is detailed in the table below:
VIRT — last trade: $18.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/13/2023
|Joseph Molluso
|Co-President & Co-COO
|15,000
|$17.17
|$257,481
|09/13/2023
|Douglas A. Cifu
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,000
|$17.06
|$853,150
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Institutional Holders of DGIN
RM Price Target
CLNC Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.