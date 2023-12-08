News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of AIVL

December 08, 2023 — 12:57 pm EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ), which makes up 3.02% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,121,493 worth of NDAQ, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NDAQ:

NDAQ — last trade: $54.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/13/2023 Steven D. Black Director 4,000 $51.46 $205,840
07/31/2023 Adena T. Friedman Chair and CEO 10,000 $51.00 $510,000
08/03/2023 Jeffery W. Yabuki Director 500 $49.40 $24,700
10/23/2023 Johan Torgeby Director 14,000 $50.42 $705,880

And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), the #59 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,732,817 worth of VIRT, which represents approximately 0.47% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VIRT is detailed in the table below:

VIRT — last trade: $18.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/13/2023 Joseph Molluso Co-President & Co-COO 15,000 $17.17 $257,481
09/13/2023 Douglas A. Cifu Chief Executive Officer 50,000 $17.06 $853,150

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

