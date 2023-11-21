Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of AIVL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), which makes up 0.27% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $968,836 worth of NSA, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NSA:

NSA — last trade: $33.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/26/2023 Arlen Dale Nordhagen Vice Chair 25,000 $36.92 $923,000 11/13/2023 Tamara D. Fischer Executive Chair 608 $29.68 $18,045

