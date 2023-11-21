Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of AIVL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), which makes up 0.27% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $968,836 worth of NSA, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NSA:
NSA — last trade: $33.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/26/2023
|Arlen Dale Nordhagen
|Vice Chair
|25,000
|$36.92
|$923,000
|11/13/2023
|Tamara D. Fischer
|Executive Chair
|608
|$29.68
|$18,045
