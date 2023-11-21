News & Insights

Markets
NSA

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of AIVL

November 21, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), which makes up 0.27% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $968,836 worth of NSA, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NSA:

NSA — last trade: $33.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/26/2023 Arlen Dale Nordhagen Vice Chair 25,000 $36.92 $923,000
11/13/2023 Tamara D. Fischer Executive Chair 608 $29.68 $18,045

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 WHX Videos
 PSEM Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding RMPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.