Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of AIRR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) shows an impressive 13.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Limbach Holdings Inc (Symbol: LMB), which makes up 2.43% of the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $27,441,224 worth of LMB, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LMB:

LMB — last trade: $58.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/21/2024 Jayme L. Brooks Chief Financial Officer 943 $52.15 $49,178 05/17/2024 Michael M. McCann Chief Executive Officer 2,099 $47.77 $100,271

And Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA), the #23 largest holding among components of the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,477,722 worth of MWA, which represents approximately 2.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MWA is detailed in the table below:

MWA — last trade: $18.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2024 Stephen C. Van Arsdell Director 10,000 $15.42 $154,200 05/15/2024 Brian C. Healy Director 2,650 $19.18 $50,818

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 FNWB YTD Return

 Funds Holding GEOS

 CECO Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.