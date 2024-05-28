Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of AIRR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) shows an impressive 13.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Limbach Holdings Inc (Symbol: LMB), which makes up 2.43% of the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $27,441,224 worth of LMB, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LMB:
LMB — last trade: $58.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/21/2024
|Jayme L. Brooks
|Chief Financial Officer
|943
|$52.15
|$49,178
|05/17/2024
|Michael M. McCann
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,099
|$47.77
|$100,271
And Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA), the #23 largest holding among components of the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,477,722 worth of MWA, which represents approximately 2.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MWA is detailed in the table below:
MWA — last trade: $18.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2024
|Stephen C. Van Arsdell
|Director
|10,000
|$15.42
|$154,200
|05/15/2024
|Brian C. Healy
|Director
|2,650
|$19.18
|$50,818
