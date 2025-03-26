Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XOP

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) shows an impressive 17.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY), which makes up 1.06% of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $23,294,254 worth of CRGY, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRGY:
CRGY — last trade: $11.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2025
|Michael Duginski
|Director
|30,000
|$10.57
|$317,180
|03/17/2025
|Brandi Kendall
|See remarks
|932
|$11.05
|$10,299
