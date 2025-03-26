News & Insights

Markets
CRGY

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XOP

March 26, 2025 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) shows an impressive 17.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY), which makes up 1.06% of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $23,294,254 worth of CRGY, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRGY:

CRGY — last trade: $11.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2025 Michael Duginski Director 30,000 $10.57 $317,180
03/17/2025 Brandi Kendall See remarks 932 $11.05 $10,299

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 FAF shares outstanding history
 MUAD Videos
 ROST Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FAF shares outstanding history-> MUAD Videos-> ROST Dividend Growth Rate-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRGY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.